Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa officials softened COVID-19 quarantine guidelines despite the state's rise in cases, Auditor Pat Gill said Woodbury County could have 30 polling places in the November elections and Nebraska officials defended their $27 million virus testing program after criticism from legislators.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 88,401 (18,711 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 45,044 (11,368 active) and South Dakota 21,997 (3,864 active). 

