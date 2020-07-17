Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: An unpublished White House report calls for mask mandates in 47 Iowa counties and additional prevention measures, four Siouxland counties recorded COVID-19 deaths Thursday and South Dakota officials say President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks event did not lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.