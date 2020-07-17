Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: An unpublished White House report calls for mask mandates in 47 Iowa counties and additional prevention measures, four Siouxland counties recorded COVID-19 deaths Thursday and South Dakota officials say President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks event did not lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 37,494 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 22,134 and South Dakota 7,694. 

