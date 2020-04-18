Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools closed through the remainder of the school year, Dakota County recorded a rapid increase in coronavirus cases and Sioux City hospital leaders told the Journal they're equipped for a possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 2,332 cases of COVID-19, South Dakota 1,411 and Nebraska 1,138.
