Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools closed through the remainder of the school year, Dakota County recorded a rapid increase in coronavirus cases and Sioux City hospital leaders told the Journal they're equipped for a possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 2,332 cases of COVID-19South Dakota 1,411 and Nebraska 1,138.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News