Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County has surpassed 100 COVID-19 deaths, Iowa reported nearly 3,000 new virus cases on Sunday and Siouxland states are among those with the fewest coronavirus restrictions and the lowest unemployment rates -- but also the fastest-growing outbreaks.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 131,597 (36,059 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 71,666 (26,239 active) and South Dakota 47,324 (13,138 active). 

