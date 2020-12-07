 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Nearly a dozen Siouxland counties reported COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, South Dakota continued to report a high number of deaths each day and virus hospitalization decreased slightly in Iowa and Nebraska though volume remains high.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 244,844 (81,292 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 139,834 (67,441 active) and South Dakota 85,991 (16,432 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News