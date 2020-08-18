You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City movie theaters are preparing to reopen, a data glitch has caused Iowa's coronavirus data to show too few cases in recent weeks and the University of Iowa says the cancellation of fall sports will cause a $100 million revenue loss.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 52,918 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 30,563 and South Dakota 10,360. 

