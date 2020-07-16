Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than $5 billion in federal coronavirus aid has been distributed in Iowa, the Monona County Fair rolls on in modified form as many others in Siouxland are cancelled and Walmart will require face coverings in all its stores.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 36,643 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 21,979 and South Dakota 7,652. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

