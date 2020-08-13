You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Bishop Heelan students will return to the classroom five days a week this fall, South Sioux City halted football practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and coronavirus exposure temporarily has closed the Woodbury County Treasurer's Office.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 50,003 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 29,244 and South Dakota 9,815. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

