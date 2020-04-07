Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded business closures, South Dakota schools will remain closed through the end of the school year and Tyson Foods shifted more production to Siouxland facilities because of COVID-19.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 946 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 412 and South Dakota 288.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.