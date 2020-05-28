Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by more than 400 in one day in Buena Vista County, many Sioux City bars are ready to reopen with modified operations today and a third county in Northwest Iowa reported a death from COVID-19.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 18,474 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 12,976 and South Dakota 4,710.

