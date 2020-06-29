Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Northwest Iowa school districts are envisioning an unusual school year, a Siouxland activist says some coronavirus testing sites aren't accessible to people with disabilities and political candidates across Iowa are slowly returning to in-person campaigning.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 28,623 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 18,899 and South Dakota 6,681.

