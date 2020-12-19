 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Another Sioux City school classroom moved online because of virus cases, Nebraska will receive nearly 12,000 additional doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week and South Dakota is likely to feel the effects of lost tourism because of the pandemic for years.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 265,725 (49,892 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 154,745 (63,385 active) and South Dakota 93,772 (8,773 active). 

