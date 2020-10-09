 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County recorded its highest total of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since March, a White House task force report says there are "many preventable deaths" from the virus in Iowa and South Dakota's numbers continue to reach new records.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 96,917 (20,481 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 50,059 (14,089 active) and South Dakota 26,441 (4,673 active). 

