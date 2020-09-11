Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A classroom at a Sioux City elementary school was shut down after multiple positive COVID-19 test results, Gov. Pete Ricketts will end nearly all social distancing requirements in Nebraska and Smithfield Foods was fined by health regulators for the coronavirus outbreak at its Sioux Falls plant that left four dead.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 72,744 (19,272 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 37,373 (8,430 active) and South Dakota 15,834 (2,456 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
