 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Woodbury County declined over the weekend, healthcare workers in Iowa described their exhaustion over treating virus patients and Nebraska recorded its fewest coronavirus cases in six weeks on Sunday.

By late Sunday night, Iowa had reported at least 256,732 (64,595 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 148,861 (64,920 active) and South Dakota 91,038 (12,747 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News