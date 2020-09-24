 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate asked legislators for emergency approval to begin processing absentee ballots before Election Day amid an expected surge of them, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will harness technology to present a show this weekend with performers from around the world and South Dakota recorded a new single-day high for cases since the pandemic began in March.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 83,341 (20,591 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 42,278 (10,433 active) and South Dakota 19,6334 (3,108 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

