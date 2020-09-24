Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate asked legislators for emergency approval to begin processing absentee ballots before Election Day amid an expected surge of them, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will harness technology to present a show this weekend with performers from around the world and South Dakota recorded a new single-day high for cases since the pandemic began in March.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 83,341 (20,591 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 42,278 (10,433 active) and South Dakota 19,6334 (3,108 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Household Goods
- Transmission
- Midwest
- Community
- School
- State
- Iowa
- Sioux City
- Nebraska
- Closure
- South Dakota
- Legislature
- Catering
- Kim Reynolds
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Story
- Test
- Health Official
- Knox County
- Pantry
- Microbiology
- Medicine
- Food
- Door
- Update
- Morning
- Tk.
- Work
- School District
- Evening
- Official
- Woodbury County
- Kristi Noem
- Briefing
- Infection
- Warming
- Shelter
- Package
- Aid
- Drive-through
- Monona County
- Legislator
- Tyson Foods
- South Sioux City
- Parade
- Politics
- Economics
- Million
- Dollar
- Pete Ricketts
- Park
- County
- Law
- Company
- Sociology
- Social
- Owner
- Hotel
- Worker
- Case
- Small Business
- Program
- Relief
- Coverage
- Summary
- Christianity
- Christian
- Slowdown
- Grant
- Easter
- Treatment
- Police Chief
- Dakota City
- Dakota County
- Literature
- Hospital
- Sporting Event
- Mayor
- Scheme
- Gouging
- Meatpacking
- Plant
- Industry
- Trump
- Faith
- Steve King
- Beef Plant
- Zootechnics
- Farmer
- Resident
- Commerce
- Brunt
- People Of Color
- Tyson
- Restriction
- Success Story
- Serology
- Southern Hills Mall
- Quarantine
- Ballot
- Theater
- Rate
- Breakdown
- Public Health
- Economy
- Heelan High School
- Education
- Graduate
- High School
- Diploma
- Entertainment
- Fitness Center
- Team Sport
- Softball Game
- Baseball
- Processing Plant
- Smithfield
- Sioux Falls
- Movie Theater
- Graduation
- Ceremony
- Government
- Unemployment
- Bill
- Employee
- Pandemic
- Tale
- Unemployment Benefit
- Swimming Pool
- Softball
- County Fair
- Regulator
- Candidate
- Campaigning
- Activist
- Public Library
- Murder Suspect
- State Fair
- Northwest Iowa
- Festivity
- Attorney
- Loan
- Paycheck
- Muscatine County
- Music
- Mask
- Muscatine
- Staff
- Sport
- Iowan
- Rob Sand
- Nonprofit
- Siouxland
- Covering
- Mount Rushmore
- White House
- Report
- Homeschooling
- Bob Scott
- Ordinance
- Great Plains
- Unemployment Rate
- Face Mask
- Casino
- Figures
- Commencement
- Pool
- Lifeguard
- Tyson Events Center
- Request
- Doctor
- Agriculture
- Woodbury
- Wagyu
- Beef
- History
- Public School
- Federal Official
- Student
- Coordinator
- Cdc
- University
- Wayne
- Professor
- College
- Parents
- Data
- Glitch
- University Of Iowa
- Clinic
- Paul Gausman
- Union
- Homecoming
- American Airlines
- Morningside College
- Driver
- Fund
- Ad Campaign
- Paul Pate
- Voter
- Semester
- Guideline
- Petition
- Administration
- Cheerleading
- Council
- Public Authority
- Show
- Broadcasting Events
- Symphony Orchestra
- Election Day
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.