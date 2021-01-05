 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A former state senator ignored a mask mandate during Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Gov. Pete Ricketts said COVID-19 vaccinations in Nebraska would pick up now that the holidays are over and Siouxland counties reported an additional 13 virus deaths.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 286,677 (34,966 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 169,585 (53,654 active) and South Dakota 100,643 (6,031 active). 

