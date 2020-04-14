Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City's police chief announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, South Dakota will begin a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a possible coronavirus treatment and we chatted with medical workers in Sioux City about their work during the pandemic.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,710 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 871 and South Dakota 868.
