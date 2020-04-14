Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City's police chief announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, South Dakota will begin a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a possible coronavirus treatment and we chatted with medical workers in Sioux City about their work during the pandemic.