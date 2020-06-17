Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: One in 12 Buena Vista County residents has tested positive for COVID-19, City Hall in Sioux City will soon reopen to the public and hundreds of workers at the hard-hit Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls remain off the job.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 24,263 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,031 and South Dakota 5,966.

