Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Health officials said Woodbury County's per capita coronavirus test rate is the highest in Iowa, Tyson reported more than 750 active COVID-19 cases linked to its Dakota City plant and some Sioux City recreational facilities will reopen soon.
By late Friday evening, Iowa had reported at least 18,954 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 13,654 and South Dakota 4,866.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
