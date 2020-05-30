Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Health officials said Woodbury County's per capita coronavirus test rate is the highest in Iowa, Tyson reported more than 750 active COVID-19 cases linked to its Dakota City plant and some Sioux City recreational facilities will reopen soon.