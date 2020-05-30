Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Health officials said Woodbury County's per capita coronavirus test rate is the highest in Iowa, Tyson reported more than 750 active COVID-19 cases linked to its Dakota City plant and some Sioux City recreational facilities will reopen soon.

By late Friday evening, Iowa had reported at least 18,954 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 13,654 and South Dakota 4,866.

