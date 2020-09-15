Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A petition signed by more than 300 Siouxland residents called for a mask mandate in Sioux City, the University of South Dakota is moving its "Dakota Days" celebration online and Sioux City School Board members heard complaints about the challenges of virtual learning.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 75,191 (19,721 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 38,642 (8,610 active) and South Dakota 16,801 (2,499 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
