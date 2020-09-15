 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A petition signed by more than 300 Siouxland residents called for a mask mandate in Sioux City, the University of South Dakota is moving its "Dakota Days" celebration online and Sioux City School Board members heard complaints about the challenges of virtual learning.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 75,191 (19,721 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 38,642 (8,610 active) and South Dakota 16,801 (2,499 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News