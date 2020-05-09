Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Reported cases skyrocketed in Woodbury and Dakota counties, Vice President Mike Pence told Iowa faith leaders the cancellation of services due to the pandemic has been a "burden" and Sioux City area restaurants are preparing for an unusual Mother's Day.
By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 11,457 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 7,190 and South Dakota 3,144.
