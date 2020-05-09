Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Reported cases skyrocketed in Woodbury and Dakota counties, Vice President Mike Pence told Iowa faith leaders the cancellation of services due to the pandemic has been a "burden" and Sioux City area restaurants are preparing for an unusual Mother's Day.