Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Community spread of COVID-19 was determined in southeast South Dakota, Monona County became Siouxland's leader in known cases and South Dakota legislators passed a suite of emergency bills.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 424 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 153 and South Dakota 101.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.