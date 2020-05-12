Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa governor Kim Reynolds will follow a "modified quarantine" after possible exposure to the coronavirus, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in metro Sioux City and the Southern Hills Mall will reopen this week.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 12,373 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 8,572 and South Dakota 3,614.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News