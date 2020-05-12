Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa governor Kim Reynolds will follow a "modified quarantine" after possible exposure to the coronavirus, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in metro Sioux City and the Southern Hills Mall will reopen this week.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 12,373 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 8,572 and South Dakota 3,614.
