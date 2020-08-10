You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Wagyu cattle farmers in Woodbury County have turned to a new way of selling their beef during COVID-19, scores of motorcyclists have descended on Sturgis despite the pandemic and legal battles are likely to ensue over Iowa cities that have enacted mask mandates.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 37,247 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 28,432 and South Dakota 9,605. 

