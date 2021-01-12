 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Officials have administered nearly 3,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Woodbury County, Sioux City school district teachers may receive the first dose by the end of January and anti-mask protestors marked the opening day of the Iowa legislative session.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 298,040 (35,158 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 176,670 (52,334 active) and South Dakota 103,499 (5,102 active). 

