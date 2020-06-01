Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Many Sioux City area fitness centers are reopening with new safety protocols, Iowa is nearing 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and Iowa lawmakers will return this week facing a far leaner budget than when the session was halted because of the coronavirus.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 19,669 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 14,101 and South Dakota 4,993.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
