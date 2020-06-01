Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Many Sioux City area fitness centers are reopening with new safety protocols, Iowa is nearing 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and Iowa lawmakers will return this week facing a far leaner budget than when the session was halted because of the coronavirus.