Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened business restrictions in Woodbury County and other hard-hit areas of Iowa, the Southern Hills Mall reopened and Woodbury County topped 2,000 total infections.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 13,289 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 9,075 and South Dakota 3,732.
