Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County surged past 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, more polling places will be open in the June primary election and one of the last two counties in Northwest Iowa without a reported coronavirus case now has one.