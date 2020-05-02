Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County surged past 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, more polling places will be open in the June primary election and one of the last two counties in Northwest Iowa without a reported coronavirus case now has one

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 7,884 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 4,838 and South Dakota 2,525.

