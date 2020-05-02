Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County surged past 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, more polling places will be open in the June primary election and one of the last two counties in Northwest Iowa without a reported coronavirus case now has one.
By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 7,884 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 4,838 and South Dakota 2,525.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.