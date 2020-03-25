Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa reported its first coronavirus-related death, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the peak of infections could be eight weeks away and Sioux City homeless shelter leaders sounded the alarm about the possible spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported 124 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 64 and South Dakota 30.
