Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City School Board members said they will be monitoring closely the novel coronavirus as schools begin session Tuesday, Morningside College will limit its homecoming festivities to athletic events and American Airlines said it temporarily would halt its suspension of service to Sioux City amid COVID-19 challenges. 

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 57,049 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 32,047 and South Dakota 11,425. 

