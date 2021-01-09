 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The day Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted spectator restrictions at Iowa sporting events coincided with 59 reported COVID-19 deaths, nine Siouxland counties tallied additional virus deaths and South Dakota has administered the first vaccine dose to nearly 4% of the state's population.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 294,008 (36,386 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 174,614 (53,488 active) and South Dakota 102,580 (5,241 active). 

