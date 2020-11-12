Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Hospital officials in Sioux City and Sioux County implored residents to wear masks amid an explosion in COVID-19 cases, Iowa topped 4,000 virus cases for the fifth straight day and attendance at the Iowa state football semifinals will be reduced because of the pandemic.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 170,338 (63,055 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 89,942 (39,063 active) and South Dakota 58,696 (17,461 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
