 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Sunday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Siouxland counties recorded several additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, college enrollment dropped significantly across Iowa amid the pandemic and South Dakota churches are marking Advent this year as the virus leaves an imprint.

By late Saturday night, Iowa had reported at least 266,959 (51,047 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 155,415 (61,745 active) and South Dakota 94,336 (8,496 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News