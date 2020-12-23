 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds said COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in nursing homes next week despite reduced vaccine shipments, the first batch of Moderna's vaccine has arrived in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa counties reported 19 virus deaths on Tuesday.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 271,014 (45,292 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 158,324 (60,444 active) and South Dakota 95,509 (7,627 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News