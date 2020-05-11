Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City hospitals are treating double the per capita average of COVID-19 patients, confirmed coronavirus infections in Woodbury County topped 1,600 and Iowa officials believe serology tests could be a key tool to beating back the virus.