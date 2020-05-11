Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City hospitals are treating double the per capita average of COVID-19 patients, confirmed coronavirus infections in Woodbury County topped 1,600 and Iowa officials believe serology tests could be a key tool to beating back the virus.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 11,959 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 8,315 and South Dakota 3,517.
