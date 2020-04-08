Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa crested 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Sioux City hotel owners shared the troubles facing their businesses and a Siouxland pharmacy worker was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,048 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 447 and South Dakota 320.

