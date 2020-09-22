 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district is moving to hybrid learning temporarily because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Sioux City Council passed a measure strongly encouraging face masks and Woodbury County has topped 5,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 81,099 (20,654 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 41,388 (9,889 active) and South Dakota 18,869 (2,890 active). 

