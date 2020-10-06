 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Voting began in Iowa on Monday mid-pandemic as early voting commenced and absentee ballots were mailed, Woodbury County's death toll from COVID-19 continued to climb and case counts continue to rise in Iowa and South Dakota.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 93,383 (19,840 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 48,259 (12,926 active) and South Dakota 24,598 (4,274 active). 

