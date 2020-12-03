 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks, Iowa and Nebraska are among states loosening restrictions to add nurse capacity amid the virus surge and Wayne became the latest Siouxland jurisdiction to issue a mask mandate.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 236,796 (87,124 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 132,530 (65,662 active) and South Dakota 82,203 (14,857 active). 

