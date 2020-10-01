 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Hinton school district will now require masks in its buildings, South Dakota lawmakers have finalized how to spend coronavirus relief funds and concerns about COVID-19 are few in the last Nebraska county without a confirmed case.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 89,425 (18,539 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 45,564 (11,724 active) and South Dakota 22,389 (3,658 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

