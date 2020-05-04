Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 1% of Woodbury County residents and nearly 5% of Dakota County residents have contracted COVID-19, people of color are bearing an outsized brunt of the novel coronavirus in Iowa and North Sioux City will keep many businesses closed throughout May.