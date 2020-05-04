Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 1% of Woodbury County residents and nearly 5% of Dakota County residents have contracted COVID-19, people of color are bearing an outsized brunt of the novel coronavirus in Iowa and North Sioux City will keep many businesses closed throughout May.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 9,169 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 5,659 and South Dakota 2,631.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.