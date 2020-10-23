 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds in a Sioux City campaign stop for Sen. Joni Ernst defended her pandemic response, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem praised the state's COVID-19 approach despite spiking numbers and Iowa officials have drawn scrutiny for using pandemic aid for a second IT project.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 112,426 (24,290 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 61,285 (20,204 active) and South Dakota 35,925 (9,273 active). 

