Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said election results validated her approach to the pandemic but urged residents to follow health protocols as cases skyrocket in the state, the Orpheum Theatre hosted its first live event since the pandemic began and Nebraska officials sounded the alarm on the state's surge in virus activity.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 143,860 (42,868 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 78,012 (31,680 active) and South Dakota 51,151 (13,610 active). 

