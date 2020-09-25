Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

 Skip to main content
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Hundreds of students and school workers at multiple Iowa districts -- including at least one in Northwest Iowa -- are quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure, a Siouxland county recorded its first coronavirus-related death and South Dakota set case count and hospitalization records for a second straight day.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 84,407 (20,532 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 42,731 (10,495 active) and South Dakota 20,097 (3,291 active). 

