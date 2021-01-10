 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Sunday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Fewer long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, the pandemic may actually aid income for South Dakota farmers and small-town Nebraska businesses of all types have struggled in the past year.

By late Saturday night, Iowa had reported at least 296,172 (36,948 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 175,620 (53,154 active) and South Dakota 102,901 (5,040 active). 

