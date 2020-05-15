Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Restaurants across Iowa may now be open for in-person dining, Wells Enterprises said a 'small percentage' of its employees have contracted COVID-19 and the Saturday in the Park music festival was postponed with an uncertain outlook for its 30th edition.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 13,675 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 9,416 and South Dakota 3,792.
