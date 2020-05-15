Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Restaurants across Iowa may now be open for in-person dining, Wells Enterprises said a 'small percentage' of its employees have contracted COVID-19 and the Saturday in the Park music festival was postponed with an uncertain outlook for its 30th edition.