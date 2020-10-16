 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 cases are spiking at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds defended President Trump's Iowa rally that eschewed health protocols and Gov. Kristi Noem campaigned in New Hampshire as coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Dakota.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 104,413 (22,422 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 55,428 (17,240 active) and South Dakota 31,012 (7,132 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News