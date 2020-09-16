 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The four Iowa counties with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates are all in Northwest Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is lifting bar closure orders in four of the six counties where she had issued them and Reynolds remains among a small number of governors who have not issued statewide mask mandates.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 75,860 (19,630 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 38,970 (8,735 active) and South Dakota 16,994 (2,386 active). 

