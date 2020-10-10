 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Five Siouxland counties reported more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, more than 700,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled a $400 million COVID-19 small business relief plan.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 98,215 (20,844 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 50,059 (14,089 active) and South Dakota 26,711 (5,188 active). 

